Journal Article

Citation

Oh CH, Yoon S, Ko KR, Kwon YW, Kim KM, Park HS, Kang H, Jang I, Lee S. Clin. Exp. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Korean Pediatric Society)

DOI

10.3345/cep.2021.01767

PMID

35681247

Abstract

Several studies have reported changes in the prevalence of childhood fractures between the pre-pandemic and coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic periods considering the overall decrease in activity during the latter. This review aimed to organize and summarize the global trends in pediatric fracture incidence. Our findings should help predict fracture patterns in the post-pandemic period by identifying changes in the past and present, thus aiding patient management.


Language: en

Keywords

Pediatrics; COVID-19; Fractures; Orthopedics; Sports injuries

