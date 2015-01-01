|
Citation
|
Buhler MA, Lamontagne A. IEEE Trans. Neural Syst. Rehabil. Eng. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35687619
|
Abstract
|
Community ambulation requires efficient locomotor adaptations to avoid collisions with other pedestrians. Virtual reality (VR) offers the possibility to experimentally manipulate the environment, allowing researchers to safely assess locomotor responses during pedestrian interactions. In this paper, locomotor adjustments in response to interferers approaching from different directions were examined in both a physical and a virtual environment. Further analysis compared the extent to which locomotor adjustments were influenced by different circumvention strategies. To achieve these goals, twelve healthy young participants were assessed while walking towards a target and avoiding pedestrians approaching from the left, middle, or right, in both VR and the real world.
Language: en