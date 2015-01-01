Abstract

We analyzed the clinical characteristics and suicide-related factors of students who died by suicide in Korea in 2016-2020, based on teachers' reports. Using data on total suicide deaths (N = 654, mean age = 16.0, 52.6% boys) collected by the Ministry of Education of Korea, we investigated the demographic and clinical characteristics and suicide-related factors of suicide deaths in students aged 9-18 years. Considering gender, more boys (52.6%, N = 344) died by suicide than girls (47.4%, N = 310). About 425 (65.0%) of the suicides were among high school students. The most common suicide method was jumping from a high place (70.6%, N = 454), followed by hanging (25.7%, N = 165). Additionally, 9.4% (N = 48) of the students who died by suicide had a history of attempted suicide, 13.4% (N = 73) had attempted self-harm, and 12.8% (N = 48) were acquainted with someone who had died by suicide. Teachers observed 20.6% (N = 120) of the suicide warning signs at school. Girls tended to have higher rates of attempted suicide, emotional problems, and psychiatric disorders than boys. This study was conducted with the largest sample of Korean suicide students observed at school. Effective suicide-related mental health training for teachers could contribute to suicide prevention in students.

Language: en