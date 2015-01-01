SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lam AH, Leonard JB, Klein-Schwartz W. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002593

35680648

OBJECTIVE: Perform an updated description of adolescent occupational exposures reported to the United States poison centers.

METHODS: We performed a descriptive analysis of adolescents ages 13-19 years with unintentional occupational exposures from 2011 to 2020 using the National Poison Data System. A clinically significant occupational poisoning (CSOP) case is defined as exposures with moderate effect, major effect, or death. Differences in substance categories between younger (13-17 years) and older (18-19 years) adolescents with CSOP were compared.

RESULTS: There were 14374 adolescent occupational exposures. There were 2151 CSOPs. The most common substance categories associated with CSOP were household cleaners (22.3%), chemicals (20.8%), industrial cleaners (14.2%), fumes/gases/vapors (10.8%), and hydrocarbons (5.9%). Categories of exposures were similar across age groups.

CONCLUSIONS: This study found that, despite a reduction in the number of adolescent occupational exposures, CSOPs persist.


