Abstract

BACKGROUND: Russia suffers from high alcohol-related mortality. Most forensic autopsies in Russia include blood alcohol tests, but a systematic analysis of these data has never been conducted for children's deaths.



METHODS: We performed an analysis of juvenile mortality using autopsy reports from the Moscow Region Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination from January 1, 2009, to December 31, 2018.



RESULTS: Despite a decrease in incidence (Rs = -0.661), the number of cases of alcohol intoxication in minors was still high. The mean age of children in our study was 14.77 years (95% confidence interval [CI], 14.31-15.23). Death was predominantly among boys (72%) and those with higher blood alcohol concentrations (mean difference [MD], 0.295; 95% CIMD, 0.012-0.58). The number of cases of unnatural death increased with age (Rs = 0.746, P = 0.001). Accidents were the most predominant cause of death, followed by suicide, homicide, and natural causes. Fatal alcohol intoxication was observed at an average blood alcohol concentration of 3.58 g/L (95% CI, 1.46-5.7), without any specific signs on autopsy. Even a strong smell of alcohol is an unreliable sign in the clinic.



CONCLUSION: A systematic study of alcohol in forensic autopsy shows that the number of children who die with alcohol intoxication is high. Teenagers are the predominant age group experiencing alcohol intoxication. In our opinion, an alcohol blood test should be performed in all suspicious cases, especially in teenagers.

