Citation
Moen BE. Br. J. Sports Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35688615
Abstract
This year we celebrate the 25 anniversary of MOT ('mot' means courage in Norwegian). The main aim of the organisation is to build robust and resilient youth and strengthen their awareness and courage to include their peers. MOT's Life Skills programmes are implemented in ~300 schools across Norway and the organisation train locally based MOT coaches to engage students.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Schools; Sports; Health promotion; Olympics