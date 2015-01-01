Abstract

This year we celebrate the 25 anniversary of MOT ('mot' means courage in Norwegian). The main aim of the organisation is to build robust and resilient youth and strengthen their awareness and courage to include their peers. MOT's Life Skills programmes are implemented in ~300 schools across Norway and the organisation train locally based MOT coaches to engage students.



MOT was established after the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway--by former Olympic champion Johann Olav Koss and Olympic skater Atle Vårvik. Since the beginning, MOT has used brand ambassadors to strengthen the messages from the programme and to make a positive association to the brand. Today, these include Norwegian topathletes like Kjetil Jansrud and Ragnhild Mowinkel (downhill skiing), Johannes Thingnes Bøe (biathlon), Birk Ruud (freestyle ski), Karsten Warholm (400 m hurdles), Ada Hegerberg (soccer) and Marcus Kleveland (snowboard).



MOT's programmes have been developed continually through close dialogue with schools using the programme and adapting as interests, attitudes and knowledge change. In addition to the licence, schools pay for being a part of the programme, MOT gains …

