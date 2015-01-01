|
Lodha N, Patel P, Casamento-Moran A, Christou EA. Front. Neurol. 2022; 13: e752880.
35677325
BACKGROUND: A key component of safe driving is a well-timed braking performance. Stroke-related decline in motor and cognitive processes slows braking response and puts individuals with stroke at a higher risk for car crashes. Although the impact of cognitive training on driving has been extensively investigated, the influence of motor interventions and their effectiveness in enhancing specific driving-related skills after stroke remains less understood. We compare the effectiveness of two motor interventions (force-control vs. strength training) to facilitate braking, an essential skill for safe driving.
cognition; stroke; braking; speed; driving rehabilitation; motor intervention; movement; processing