Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, burn related deaths are disproportionately higher among children below 5 years of age compared to other age groups. Although rarely fatal, most burns in this group occur within homes specifically in kitchens. This study assessed the prevalence, risk factors and perceptions of caregivers regarding burns among children under 5 years in an urban slum in Kampala, Uganda.



METHODS: The study used an analytic cross-sectional design with quantitative and qualitative techniques. Quantitative data were collected using a structured questionnaire and observational checklist, while qualitative data involved use of a key informant interview guide. A total of 426 children were involved in the study, while 6 key informants namely an adult mother, teenage mother, community health worker, health practitioner, father and local leader were interviewed. A modified Poisson regression model was used to determine the correlates of burn injuries, prevalence rate ratios and 95% confidence intervals, while thematic analysis was used for qualitative data.



RESULTS: The prevalence of burns among under-fives was 32%, highest among those aged 24 to 35 months (39%), and least in those below 12 months (10%). Children with single parents (adj PR = 1.56 95% CI 1.07-2.29) and those from households in the middle and least poor wealth quintile (adj.PR = 1.72; 95% CI 1.02-2.89 and adj.PR = 1.77; 95% CI 1.02-3.05, respectively) were more likely to get burns compared to their counterparts in other quintiles. In households where flammables were safely stored, children were less likely to suffer from burn injuries (adj.PR = 0.61; 95% CI 0.44-0.83). Congestion, negligence of caregivers, and use of charcoal stoves/open cooking were the commonest determinants of burns. Although many caregivers offered first aid to burn patients, inadequate knowledge of proper care was noted. Crawling children were perceived as being at highest risk of burns.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of burns among children under 5 years was high, with several household hazards identified. Health education, household modification and applicable public health law enforcement are recommended to reduce hazards and minimise burn risks among children.

