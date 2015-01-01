Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Fractures are common childhood injuries that result in emergency department (ED) visits. National trends in pediatric fracture epidemiology and resource utilization are not well described. Our objective is to analyze national trends in pediatric fracture epidemiology, ED disposition, and ED resource utilization from 2010 to 2015.



METHODS: This is an epidemiological study of fracture care in US EDs from 2010 to 2015 for children 0 to 18 years old using the Nationwide Emergency Department Sample. We calculated frequencies and national rates using weighted analyses and census data. We used the test for linear trend to analyze incidence, hospital admission, transfer, and procedural sedation over time. Multivariate logistic regression analyses identified encounter- and hospital-level predictors of transfer, admission, operative care, and use of procedural sedation.



RESULTS: During the study period, from 2010 to 2015, a total of 5,398,827 children received ED care for fractures. The pediatric fracture rate was 11.5 ED visits/1000 persons (95% confidence interval [CI], 10.6-12.5) and decreased over time. The admission rate for pediatric fracture patients was 5% and stable over time. The transfer rate increased from 3.3 to 4.1/100 fracture visits (linear trend: odds ratio, 1.06; 95% CI, 1.03-1.09). Utilization of procedural sedation increased from 1.5% to 2.9% of fracture visits (linear trend: odds ratio, 1.17; 95% CI, 1.09-1.25). Predictors associated with disposition and resource utilization include patient age, fracture location, insurance type, hospital type, and region.



CONCLUSIONS: The national incidence rate of pediatric fractures decreased slightly. Emergency department resource utilization increased over time. With high national volume, understanding pediatric fracture epidemiology and resource utilization is important to the health care system.

Language: en