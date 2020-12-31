|
Morgan C, Morgan R, Dela Cruz NJMV, Ng Man Sun S, Sarraf KM. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PMID
35687112
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Electric scooters are being used worldwide as a new means of transport and e-scooter shared schemes are currently being piloted in cities across the UK. At present, there is no data published looking at pediatric e-scooter injuries within the UK. We aim to assess if e-scooters pose a risk to children and the patterns and severity of orthopedic injuries related to their use.
Language: en
injury prevention; injury; e-scooters; Electric scooters; orthopedic injury; pediatric injury