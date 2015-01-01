Abstract

Traumatic experiences can have significant health effects, particularly when they are experienced during childhood. Structural determinants of health including environmental disasters and limited access to mental health services and affordable housing can contribute additional stress for parents with a personal history of childhood adversity. These factors can directly affect their children, contributing to intergenerational trauma. Pregnant people and families with young children are often referred to public health nursing maternal and child home visiting (HV) programs when there are concerns about historical or evolving childhood trauma. The strict eligibility and participation requirements of existing evidence-based maternal and child HV programs can exclude families that have experienced or are experiencing childhood trauma and its effects and can limit innovation by public health nurses, a hallmark of the field. Therefore, we advocate and describe the implementation of the Trauma Informed Approach in Public Health Nursing (TIA PHN) model, which incorporates a trauma-informed approach into a traditional maternal and child HV program in 3 California counties. TIA PHN, which began enrollment in March 2021, involves public health nurses and community health workers and integrates program evaluations in pursuit of evidence-based status. (Am J Public Health. 2022;112(S3):S298-S305. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2022.306737).

Language: en