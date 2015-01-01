Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? The health status of designated drivers is largely associated with road safety, which is a major public health issue. However, few studies have focused on the health demands of designated drivers.



WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? This study investigated the health consciousness, first aid knowledge learning, acceptable ways to acquire health knowledge, and willingness to have physical examinations for designated drivers to provide suggestions for improving their health status. WHAT ARE THE



IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? The industry and platform should provide scientific and reasonable guidance on healthy lifestyles for designated drivers and implement physical examinations to monitor their health status.

