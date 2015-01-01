|
Moore D, Tayler M, Moore S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(11): e6486.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35682070
Military fitness testing has historically assessed individual fitness components. Fitness assessments of this nature do not adequately monitor the physical requirements of military operations. The development of a more combat-specific fitness test would enhance accuracy in assessing the soldiers' readiness for the demands of war. This study aimed to assess the short-term reliability of the conceptualised 'Combat Readiness Assessment' (CRA) following a single familiarisation trial with 21 male phase-two British Army Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer (REME) recruits (age (years) 19.7 ± 2.5) split into two groups (N = 11 and 10) to conform with recruit availability. The CRA was designed to be a multifaceted fitness assessment aimed at replicating the physical demands of a combat situation for military personnel.
Language: en
reliability; military; combat; fitness; fitness-assessment; soldier