Citation
Braun-Trocchio R, Renteria J, Warfield E, Harrison K, Williams A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(11): e6892.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35682473
Abstract
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire world from lockdowns to various recommended restrictions including social distancing and wearing face coverings. In a safe environment, cardiovascular exercise is important for both physical health and mental health. The current study examined the effects of face coverings on rating of perceived exertion and attention allocation during an exertive stepping task. Participants completed a stepping task with a weighted vest at 20% of their bodyweight until volitional fatigue with a face covering (n = 23) or without a face covering (n = 31).
Language: en
Keywords
physical activity; COVID-19; coronavirus; face masks; RPE