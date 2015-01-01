|
Hyun K, Subedi R, Lee K, Harwerth J, Gibson NO, Krejci C. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2022; 56: 107-126.
Mobility disparities among older adults affect their ability to travel and access services. This study sought to understand what forms of assistance or educational strategies can fill the varying mobility gaps and meet the mobility needs of low income older adults by investigating their transportation activities and perceived barriers in Dallas, Texas. This study characterized older adults' use of existing and potential transportation options, including conventional transit, paratransit, and ride-hailing systems, based on surveys collected from 146 low income older adults in Dallas, Texas. Using the survey data, we conducted a Latent Class Cluster Analysis to understand low income older adults' mode choice decisions, which included current uses and adoption likelihoods based on their perceived barriers to existing mobility options and socioeconomic characteristics.
Case Study; Driver; Driver Behaviour