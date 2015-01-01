Abstract

In order to realize accurate identification of traffic accidents and accurately mine regional road traffic accident data, a data mining model of regional road traffic accidents based on bat algorithm is proposed. According to the braking force of the vehicle on the horizontal road surface when the regional road traffic accident is about to occur, the accident reproduction model is established, the parameters of the traffic accident trace are determined, the data mining model of the regional road traffic accident is constructed, and finally the bat algorithm is used to solve the problem to realize the regional road traffic accident. data mining. The research results show that the mining results of the proposed model on regional road traffic accident data are consistent with the actual number of samples of regional road traffic accident data. Between 99%, the F1 value is higher than 0.97, and the recognition time of the model is less than 385ms. The performance of the model in this paper is better than the comparison model, and it has application value.

