Abstract

In the current study a meta-analysis is performed on longitudinal studies about peer victimization and suicide ideation. The databases PsycINFO, MEDLINE, ERIC, and Web of Science were searched for relevant literature. A total of 209 articles were independently screened for inclusion by two authors, and 11 longitudinal studies were included in the meta-analysis. Articles were independently coded by two authors, with good interrater agreement. A total of 16,962 youth were included in the meta-analysis. A significant prospective pathway was found from peer victimization to suicide ideation. Analyses suggested a publication bias, but it seems unlikely that enough unpublished results exist to nullify the obtained significant relation. The current meta-analysis shows that experiences of peer victimization are predictive of future suicide ideation.

