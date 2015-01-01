Abstract

Today's children will be tomorrow's citizens. A child's world revolves around his or her home, school, and community. Every year, over five million children aged zero to fourteen die, primarily in developing countries. Approximately three million children die as a result of unintentional injuries (accidents) caused by domestic accidents, school accidents from falls, fire, drowning, and poisoning. The child's environment also plays a role in injury causation.



Social stressors such as single parenthood, parent unemployment, low educational attainment, and family size all contribute to injury causation. Poor housekeeping and a lack of knowledge about safety precautions are critical. A study of the epidemiological aspects of acute childhood poisoning among patients attending a hospital at National Medical College Kolkata revealed that poisoning accounted for 3.6 percent of total paediatric admissions. The vast majority of cases involved oral/chemical poisoning. Kerosene poisoning was the most common. The majority of the incidents were unintentional. The leading causes of death for children are injuries, many of which occur at home. With such a large problem, it is natural to seek out avenues such as mass media to reach out to a large number of families with educational messages about safety and injury prevention. Nurses can help prevent infant and child accidents by guiding parents in accident prevention, protecting infants and children in their care, and modelling safe behaviour. Nurses can help reduce accidents in the hospital or in the community by assisting parents in being vigilant when supervising their children. Although an accident cannot be completely avoided, it can be avoided. Adults should pay more attention to home safety in order to keep children safe. They should also remove any hidden hazards in the home and educate children on safety.



So the investigator chose this problem for the study in order to impart knowledge about child safety to mothers of children under the age of five, which may help to improve the mother's knowledge and thus the children's health.

