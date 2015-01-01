Abstract

BACKGROUND: The corporal punishment of children is a significant public health concern; corporal punishment also violates children's rights and may have negative impacts on children's long-term health.



OBJECTIVE: This study investigates the prevalence of corporal punishment of children in Myanmar and associated factors. PARTICIPANT AND SETTING: This study is a secondary data analysis of the 2015-2016 Myanmar Demographic and Health Survey (MDHS). The study targeted 13,235 (weighted) children between 2 and 14 years old.



METHODS: Corporal punishment of children by caregivers was assessed using six questions that utilized UNICEF's child disciplinary module. Multiple logistic regression analyses were carried out to identify associated factors.



RESULTS: Nearly half of the children in the study (44.5 %; 95 % confidence interval (CI): 42.60, 46.50) were found to have been subjected to corporal punishment, and the most common form of corporal punishment was "spanking, hitting, or slapping the child on the bottom with a bare hand" (29.1 %; 95 % CI: 27.53, 30.80). Multivariable analyses revealed that a child's sex, age, education level, location of residence, and number of family members; the primary caregiver's sex and attitude toward corporal punishment; and the family's socio-economic status were all factors significantly associated with corporal punishment. The prevalence of corporal punishment of children in Myanmar was high, and many significant predictors were identified.



CONCLUSION: The implementation of child protection policies and the promotion of nonviolent parenting methods should be conducted immediately to community members. Community education should particularly focus on uneducated caregivers and families with low socioeconomic status.

Language: en