Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Maternal Disintegrative Responses Scale (MDRS), which examines intrusive thoughts and dissociative experiences among mothers in the postpartum period, has recently been developed and initially validated.



OBJECTIVE: In this series of two studies, we sought to further examine the validity and psychometric properties of the MDRS by confirming its factor structure and investigating its associations with insecure attachment and childhood trauma. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Two convenience samples were recruited through social media. Participants in Study 1 consisted of 249 women aged 19 to 43 (M = 30.10, SD = 4.90) whose infants were up to 12 months old. Participants in Study 2 consisted of 637 women aged 20 to 46 (M = 31.43, SD = 4.81) whose infants were up to 16 weeks old.



METHOD: The participants completed a set of self-report questionnaires. In Study 1 we assessed trait anxiety, attachment orientation, the MDRS, and a background inventory. In Study 2 we assessed psychological distress, childhood trauma, the MDRS, and a background inventory.



RESULTS: In both studies, the factor structure of the MDRS was confirmed. In addition, insecure attachment and childhood trauma were both related to the MDRS factors, above and beyond the woman's background characteristics and current level of anxiety or distress.



CONCLUSIONS: The studies indicate the value of the MDRS as a promising, valid, and theory-based questionnaire for mothers following childbirth.

