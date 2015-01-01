Abstract

This study implemented a 16-week Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance® intervention for older adults in churches in hard-to-reach, medically underserved, rural communities, and evaluated the process using the RE-AIM Framework. Community-dwelling adults, aged 55 years, or older, were eligible. Data (N = 237) were collected at baseline, 16 weeks, and 32 weeks on falls efficacy, depression, physical/mental health-related quality of life, aerobic activity, gait speed, mobility, balance, and leg strength. Generalized/linear mixed models determined if outcomes improved. Eighteen churches sponsored 16 classes. Church adoption was 94%, instructor adoption was 86%, reach was 90%, and fidelity was good/fair. All outcomes improved except physical health-related quality of life and gait speed. Thirty-six percent of participants, 28% of churches, and 37% of instructors continued Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance at 32 weeks. Compared with two prior RE-AIM evaluations, adoption and reach rates, improvements in outcomes, and satisfaction were comparable; attendance, program completion, and continuation rates were lower.

