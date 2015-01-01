|
Citation
|
Oyefiade A, Moxon-Emre I, Beera K, Bouffet E, Taylor M, Ramaswamy V, Laughlin S, Skocic J, Mabbott D. Neuropsychologia 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35690116
|
Abstract
|
In children, higher general intelligence corresponds with better processing speed ability. However, the relationship between structural brain connectivity and processing speed in the context of intelligence is unclear. Furthermore, the impact of brain injury on this relationship is also unknown. Structural networks were constructed for 36 brain tumor patients (mean age: 13.45 ± 2.73, 58% males) and 35 typically developing children (13.30 ± 2.86, 51% males). Processing speed and general intelligence scores were acquired using standard batteries. The relationship between network properties, processing speed, and intelligence was assessed using a partial least squares analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Processing speed; Graph theory; Intelligence; Structural connectivity; White matter