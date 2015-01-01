Abstract

In children, higher general intelligence corresponds with better processing speed ability. However, the relationship between structural brain connectivity and processing speed in the context of intelligence is unclear. Furthermore, the impact of brain injury on this relationship is also unknown. Structural networks were constructed for 36 brain tumor patients (mean age: 13.45 ± 2.73, 58% males) and 35 typically developing children (13.30 ± 2.86, 51% males). Processing speed and general intelligence scores were acquired using standard batteries. The relationship between network properties, processing speed, and intelligence was assessed using a partial least squares analysis.



RESULTS indicated that structural networks in brain-injured children were less integrated (β = -.38, p = 0.001) and more segregated (β = 0.4, p = 0.0005) compared to typically developing children. There was an indirect effect of network segregation on general intelligence via processing speed, where greater network segregation predicted slower processing speed which in turn predicted worse general intelligence (GoF = 0.37). These findings provide the first evidence of relations between structural connectivity, processing speed, and intelligence in children. Injury-related disruption to the structural network may result in worse intelligence through impacts on information processing. Our findings are discussed in the context of a network approach to understanding brain-behavior relationships.

Language: en