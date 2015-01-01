SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dumais A, Felthous AR. Behav. Sci. Law 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/bsl.2579

PMID

35690925

Abstract

The tension between social acceptance and legal regulation of cannabis use has a long and conflictual history. Polorizing attitudes concerning cannibis use increased in the late sixties and seventies, as controlling laws became more severe and use became more widespread. Scientific knowledge on the substance was then meager, which itself may have contributed to a view that cannabis use was neither therapeutic nor harmful...


Language: en

Keywords

cannabis; criminal responsibility; endocannabinoid system; justice system; law; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print