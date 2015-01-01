|
Katzilieris K, Vlahogianni EI, Wang H. Safety Sci. 2022; 153: e105799.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
The objective of this paper is to analyze the household response behavior of road users during community evacuations in response to the 2018 Attica wildfires in Greece. To achieve this objective, empirical data were obtained from a questionnaire survey completed by residents from the affected areas by the wildfires of the East Attica in 2018. The design of the survey questionnaire was guided by the Protective Action Decision Model - PADM. Logistic regression models and machine learning techniques such as random forests were developed to identify the critical factors influencing the decision to evacuate or not, as well as the mode choice during evacuation.
Language: en
Decision-making; Evacuation; Logistic regression; Random forests; Wildfire