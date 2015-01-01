|
Truong LT, Thai NH, Le TV, Debnath AK. Safety Sci. 2022; 153: e105816.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Pedestrian distraction related to mobile phone use has become an emerging road safety issue. While much research has investigated the effects of pedestrian distraction on risky crossing behaviours, little is understood about potential risk compensation behaviours and the relationships between pedestrian distraction and safety outcomes, such as near-misses or involvement in a conflict situation. This paper aims to explore pedestrian distraction and its associations with other risky crossing behaviours and safety outcomes, using field observation data in Hanoi, Vietnam. Associations between pedestrian distraction and risky behaviours or conflict situations were identified using log-binomial and logistic regression.
Distraction; Pedestrian; Pedestrian safety; Risk compensation; Risky behaviour; Traffic conflict