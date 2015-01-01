Abstract

This study performs a temporal investigation of construction equipment-related accidents (CEAs). Accidents associated with the use of construction equipment are among the leading cause of fatal injuries in the construction industry. Although there are several studies on accidents, there are relatively few in-depth temporal analyses on the frequency of accidents. Using Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) accident data, we extracted information including equipment type, accident time, and accident cause. Using this information and the injury class highlighted in the OSHA dataset, the number of accidents as a function of time was determined and chi-square tests were performed. In addition, a series of interviews were conducted to qualitatively validate the results of the data analyses. It was found that the interval between 13:00 and 13:59 had the highest number of CEAs. Based on a chi-square test that divides time into four windows, it was found that the frequency of CEAs as a function of time is statistically significantly different. We also show the frequency of accidents based on time and equipment type, time and injury class, and time and accident cause. The results will contribute to the development of more sophisticated plans and guidelines to prevent accidents associated with the use of construction equipment.

Language: en