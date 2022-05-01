|
Citation
Fu T, Yu X, Xiong B, Jiang C, Wang J, Shangguan Q, Xu W. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 88: 37-53.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Investigating pedestrian crossing and driver yielding decisions should be an important focus considering the high risks of pedestrians in exposed to motorized traffic. Limitations, however, exist in previous studies - variables considered previously have been limited; how their behavior affect each other (defined as interactive impacts) were not sufficiently considered. This paper aims to provide a methodological approach for pedestrian crossing and driver yielding decisions during their interactions, considering of different variable types including interactive impact variables, traffic condition variables, road design variables, and environment variables. A Distance-Velocity (DV) framework proposed in an earlier study is introduced for definitions and concepts in studying pedestrian-vehicle interactions. Logistic regression, support vector machines, neural networks and random forests, are introduced as candidate models. A case study involving six crosswalk locations is conducted, focusing on interactions between pedestrians and right-turn vehicles. The proposed methodological approach is applied, with the performance of the four machine learning methods compared in terms of model generalization and confusion matrix. The model with the best performance is further compared to the typical gap-based model.
Language: en
Keywords
Distance-velocity framework; Interactive decision behavior; Pedestrian crossing and driver yielding decision; Pedestrian-vehicle interaction