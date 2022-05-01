Abstract

Alongside human factors, contextual factors are believed to have an ongoing and complex impact on driving outcomes. However, how and to what extent the components of context influence driving outcomes (e.g. rule violations, crash, stress, fatigue) are far beyond full understanding. The purpose of this study is to explore the effects of weather condition, lighting condition and traffic density on driving outcomes. Thirty-six volunteers were enrolled to participate into a driving simulator-based experiment. Each participant was required to complete twelve trials of simulated driving under different sets of scenarios. Driving outcome was measured by five dependent variables: frequency of speeding, frequency of lane deviations, number of correct sign recognition, completion time and workload. The results showed the frequency of speeding was significantly affected by weather condition, lighting condition and traffic density. Lighting condition had a significant effect on number of correct sign recognition. Weather condition, lighting condition and traffic density had significant effects on task completion time. Weather condition and lighting condition had significant effects on driver's workload. The implications of the results could help traffic safety professionals better understand the risk factors that may lead to human errors during driving. Practically, countermeasures could be inspired and developed to mitigate the adverse impacts brought by driving context to minimum.

