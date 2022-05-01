|
Semenescu A, Coca D. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 88: 208-222.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Antecedent conditions of cycling have been extensively studied, yet barriers that prevent individuals from choosing bicycle transportation are less known. The present study, conducted on a sample of individuals who were both cyclists and drivers (N = 280), investigated whether dependence on car transportation significantly reduces cycling frequency. It also assessed the predictive validity of a larger set of cycling determinants that included moral, objective environmental, demographic and car-related variables. Responses were analyzed using a structural equation modeling approach.
Language: en
Bicycle use; Car dependence; Cycling; Moral considerations; Objective environmental predictors