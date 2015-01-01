Abstract

Road diets can offer potential safety improvements for both pedestrians and vehicles. The additional space provided by reducing the number of vehicular through lanes can be reallocated to other uses such as bicycle lanes, parking, sidewalks, transit use, turn lanes, curb extensions, parklets, or pedestrian refuge islands. This study evaluated the safety effectiveness of road diets in Virginia using the empirical Bayes method, focusing on the common road diet conversion from a four-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway with added bike lanes. A total of 36 segment sites and 39 intersections were identified in Virginia where road diet installations were implemented between the years 2009 to 2018. The analysis showed segment crash modification factors (CMFs) of 0.62 for total crashes and 0.36 for fatal and injury (FI) crashes. Across all intersection types, the CMFs were 0.65 for total crashes and 0.54 for FI crashes. All CMFs were found to be statistically significant at a 95% confidence level. When intersections were separated into signalized and unsignalized intersections, no significant safety benefit was found for unsignalized intersections. Based on the results, it was concluded that road diets can potentially reduce crashes, and public agencies should consider the safety benefits of road diets when justifying roadway improvements.

