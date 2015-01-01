SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nævestad TO, Phillips R, Hovi IB, Jordbakke GN, Elvik R. Safety (Basel) 2022; 8(2): e36.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/safety8020036

unavailable

The present study investigated possible consequences for the number of killed and seriously injured (KSI) in traffic if trucking companies in Norway introduced the organisational safety management (OSM) measures in the stepwise approach called the "Safety Ladder" for road goods transport. The aim of the paper was to estimate the potential of OSM to prevent KSIs involving HGV drivers in Norwegian companies, given the current prevalence and effect. On the basis of these analytical steps, the present study concluded that OSM measures seem to provide an efficient approach to reduce the number of KSIs involving HGVs, especially as previous research indicates low implementation. The estimates in the example calculations varied between 7 and 52 KSI, which potentially can be avoided per year (retrospectively). Thus, OSM measures may reduce KSIs with a share of up to 51% of the total number of KSIs involving HGVs in Norway, when taking into consideration the known effects in robust studies and current prevalence of OSM.


Language: en

accidents; Safety Ladder; safety management; trucking companies

