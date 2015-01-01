SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Serinelli S, Bonaccorso L, Furnari C, Gitto L. Acad. Forensic Pathol. 2022; 12(1): 23-30.

(Copyright © 2022, National Association of Medical Examiners)

10.1177/19253621211065334

35694007

PMC9179001

Suicide is a major public health issue and the risk of attempting and committing suicide increases with age. We present the case of an elderly couple who decided to commit suicide together by self-poisoning using levamisole-adulterated cocaine. The choice of committing a double suicide, the method selected (self-poisoning), the drug self-administered (cocaine), and the route of administration (ingestion) are events rarely encountered in the forensic pathology practice, especially not in combination. In this article, we will review the literature regarding the frequency and features of these methods of suicide. An overview of the effects and mechanism of action of levamisole is also provided, highlighting the importance of including this substance and its metabolites in the routine toxicological analyses for cocaine deaths.


Suicide; Cocaine; Aminorex; Double suicide; Elderly; Forensic pathology; Levamisole

