Abstract

Providers of applied behavior analysis (ABA) services often deliver therapeutic interventions within their clients' homes. Although the home environment offers numerous advantages for consumers, it can also pose unique threats to provider health and safety. When an unsecured firearm is discovered in the home of a client, service providers and agencies may not have the necessary knowledge to respond immediately to the situation nor how to ensure a safe therapeutic environment prior to the reinstatement of ABA services. This article aims to discuss strategies that agencies and service providers can use to reestablish a safe environment when they discover an unsecured firearm in the home. The authors will review federal guidelines, the Behavior Analyst Certification Board's Ethics Code for Behavior Analysts, offer suggestions for company policies, and discuss areas for skill building with caregivers and clients.

