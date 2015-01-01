|
Citation
|
Andriot T, Ohnmacht P, Vuilleumier P, Thorens G, Khazaal Y, Ginovart N, Ros T. Cogn. Affect. Behav. Neurosci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35698004
|
Abstract
|
Current research indicates deficits in cognitive function together with widespread changes in brain activity following long-term cannabis use. In particular, cannabis use has been associated with excessive spectral power of the alpha rhythm (8-12 Hz), which is also known to be modulated during attentional states. Recent neuroimaging studies have linked heavy cannabis use with structural and metabolic changes in the brain; however, the functional consequences of these changes are still not fully characterized.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alpha oscillation; Attentional performance; Cannabis use disorder; Cortical activation; Electroencephalography