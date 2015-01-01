Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although heterosexist bullying mainly affects sexual minority adolescents, heterosexual adolescents may also be targets. Research is needed to understand the impact of heterosexist bullying victimization on heterosexual adolescents' behavioral health. Moreover, there is a dearth of research examining the negative consequences of perpetrating heterosexist bullying among heterosexual adolescents. The purpose of this study was to examine the associations between heterosexist bullying victimization and perpetration and substance use in a racially diverse sample of heterosexual adolescents.



METHODS: A probability sample of middle and high school heterosexual students (N = 2,337; aged 11-19; 52.7% female; 35.9% Black or African American and 31.9% White) using random cluster methods was obtained from a southeastern US school district. Multiple logistic regression models were used to test the relationships between experiencing and perpetrating heterosexist bullying and substance use while accounting for sociodemographics.



RESULTS: Of the participants, 7.1% reported heterosexist bullying victimization and 7.8% reported perpetration of heterosexist bullying. Of those engaging in heterosexist bullying, 29.5% also experienced it as a victim. Perpetrating heterosexist bullying was associated with greater odds of recent and lifetime alcohol, cigarette, e-cigarette, cannabis, and prescription drug use. Heterosexist bullying victimization was only associated with recent and lifetime cigarette use and lifetime e-cigarette use.



CONCLUSIONS: The results demonstrate the negative correlates of heterosexist bullying victimization and perpetration on heterosexual adolescents' substance use. The findings underscore the need to address sexual stigma, such as heterosexist bullying, among not only adolescents experiencing it but also its perpetrators to help reduce substance use among all adolescents.

