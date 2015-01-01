|
Citation
|
Fandiño-Losada A, Pacichana-Quinayáz SG, Miranda Bastidas CA, Rodas Muñoz GI, Vélez Arias ME, Suárez-Jaramillo LA, Arboleda-Trujillo MA, Gutiérrez-Martínez MI. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35698258
|
Abstract
|
Women who are victims of intimate partner violence often suffer of depression and anxiety disorders. We evaluated the performance of the SRQ-20 scale (screening test for common mental health disorders), in women victims of intimate partner violence by male partners. A total of 100 women were surveyed from the out-patient mental health services in four health institutions in Valle del Cauca (Colombia). SRQ-20 scales (Binary version versus Likert version) were compared with mental health diagnoses based on the HSCL-25 scale, as the gold standard. Optimal SRQ-20 cut-off score is > = 6 points; lower than the initially suggested, sensitivity of 96.6% and specificity of 90.9%. The new SRQ-20-Likert scale, establishing a cut-off of > = 8 points, shows better sensitivity (98.9%) and equal specificity than the original scale. Studied SRQ-20 scales are promising instruments for screening mental health disorders among women victims of intimate partner violence in primary health care settings.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; intimate partner violence; psychiatric assessment scales; Validation studies