Lastrucci V, Innocenti F, Lorini C, Berti A, Silvestri C, Lazzeretti M, Voller F, Bonaccorsi G. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604582.

10.3389/ijph.2022.1604582

35693196

PMC9185165

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the prevalence of numerous risky driving behaviors (RDBs) and the associated risk of road traffic accidents (RTA) in a population-based sample of adolescent drivers (14-19 years) of Tuscany, Italy.

METHODS: The frequency of participation -by age and sex- often RDBs were investigated: Multivariable analyses were performed to evaluate the association between RDBs and the risk of RTA and severe RTA.

RESULTS: 2,737 adolescents were included in the study. Talking to passenger(s), listening to loud music, speeding, and texting showed the highest weekly participation rates. For all the considered RDBs, the frequency of participation significantly increased with age. Males reported a significantly higher participation in speeding, DUI of alcohol or drugs; while females reported listening to loud music and talking to passenger(s) more frequently. All the considered RDBs were significantly associated with the risk of RTA and severe RTA.

CONCLUSION: The prevalence of RDBs and the associated risk of RTA largely varied in adolescents.

FINDINGS provide evidence for tailoring prevention interventions and suggest the need to include common- but traditionally overlooked- RDBs in road safety campaigns.


Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Research; Risk Factors; adolescent; Risk-Taking; Prevalence; Italy; public health; road traffic accidents; *Accidents, Traffic; *Automobile Driving; population-based sample; prevalence study; representative sample; risky driving behaviors

