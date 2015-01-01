Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pre-professional ballet training involves long training hours from an early age that could influence young dancers' physical performance and injury incidence. This cross-sectional analysis investigated the relationship of year group and sex with countermovement jump and injury incidence (primary outcome) in adolescent ballet dancers at a pre-professional dance school.



METHOD: Countermovement jump (CMJ) height was recorded at the start of the academic year for 179 participants (M = 68, F = 111) spread across eight year-groups. Injury etiology and incidence was prospectively recorded over a 6-month period (September through February) by the medical team using a time-loss definition.



RESULTS: Between-subject statistically significant differences were reported for sex [F(1, 153) = 101.46; p < 0.001], year group [F(7, 153) = 12.57; p < 0.001], and sex*year group [F(7, 153) = 9.22; p < 0.001]. Mean CMJ across the year groups ranged between 24.7 to 41.3 cm for males and 23.5 to 25.1 cm for females. Injury incidence per dancer was 0.84 (CI: 0.13, 1.56) and injury incidence per 1,000 hours of dance was 1.94 (CI: 1.63, 2.25). No statistically significant differences between sexes or year groups were reported for injury incidence per 1,000 dance hours and time-loss. Hours dancing was statistically significantly positively associated with CMJ (r =.481, p < 0.05) and negatively associated with injury incidence (r = -.253, p < 0.05) for males; for females it was positively associated with time-loss (r =.254, p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Even though CMJ was cross-sectionally monitored, the expected increased physical abilities in males as they grew older and progressed through their training was observed. Females did not indicate a similar increase in their physical ability, but they seemed to become more susceptible to injuries as they grow older. The lack of this speculative physiological development for the females may be associated with the ballet-only approach in their training. The use of CMJ as an injury screening tool may be limited, however, it could still be used as a tool to monitor physiological and fundamental motor skill development of adolescent dancers, as jumping is an integral part of ballet.

