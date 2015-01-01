|
Citation
|
Ahmad W, Arun P, Nazli N, Ratnam V, Mehta S, Raina D. J. Neurosci. Rural Pract. 2022; 13(2): 295-300.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35694082
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background Behavioral problems among young persons with intellectual disabilities (IDs) are pronounced, and it has been of significant concern for field practitioners. Different investigators have used various techniques and methods to study behavioral problems among persons with intellectual disabilities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
behavioral problems; mild intellectual disability; understanding; young persons