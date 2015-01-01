Abstract

Background Behavioral problems among young persons with intellectual disabilities (IDs) are pronounced, and it has been of significant concern for field practitioners. Different investigators have used various techniques and methods to study behavioral problems among persons with intellectual disabilities.



OBJECTIVE The study was conducted to examine the concept of behavioral problems from persons with intellectual disabilities.



MATERIALS AND METHODS Persons with ID ( n = 13) with DSM 5 diagnosis of mild ID (IQ: 50-69) in ages ranging from 16 to 27 years were selected. For the present study, the qualitative method using Focused Group Discussion (FGD) was used.



RESULTS The results suggest that persons with intellectual disabilities have an adequate understanding of their behavioral problems and can make efforts to control their anger and aggression.



CONCLUSION The study's findings showed that persons with an intellectual disability did not have knowledge of only the concept of behavioral problems, but they also employed methods to overcome these behavioral problems. The community needs to be made aware of this to get better opportunities in community participation, thus helping them contribute to society.

