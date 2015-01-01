Abstract

The purpose of this manuscript is to present a model of military overtraining and subsequent injury, discharge, and disability. Military training and combat operations are physically and physiologically demanding, placing great strain on the musculoskeletal system of warfighters. Non-battle musculoskeletal injuries (MSKI) are common and present a serious threat to operational readiness in today's military. MSKI risk stratification and prevention are an active area of research and is steeped in the background of sports science. Here, a model is proposed that incorporates the theory of General Adaptation Syndrome to describe how military training stressors may exceed that of training in traditional athletics and may induce sub-optimal training stressors. Positive feedback loops are discussed to explain how military overtraining (MOT) creates a system of ever-increasing stressors that can only be fully understood in the greater context of all environmental factors leading to overtraining. The Military Overtraining Hypothesis (MOTH) is proposed as a model that encapsulates the elevated MSKI risk in combat arms and other operational military personnel as an effort to broaden understanding of multifactorial military MSKI etiologies and as a tool for researchers and commanders to contextualize MSKI research and risk mitigation interventions.

