SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Carballo-Fazanes A, Abelairas-Gomez C, Rodríguez-Ruiz E, Barcala-Furelos R, Rodríguez-Nuñez A. Resuscitation 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.resuscitation.2022.06.005

PMID

35697175

Abstract

Foreign body airway obstruction (FBAO) events are relatively common in children, particularly in preschool-age due to several factors such as immature chewing ability and dentition, narrower airways and specific behaviours such as high levels of activity, play, and distractibility that increase the risk of choking. Most children choking events happen at home or at school, where children spend most of their time while cared or supervised by parents or kindergarten teachers.

The indication of anti-choking suction devices as a step in the FBAO treatment is controversial due to the limited to date evidences and their potential risks. These devices are Class 1 registered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in a choking emergency, a simple registration for low-risk devices that are exempted from further FDA clearance or formal approval and have not passed through a submission and assessment process. Therefore, this simulation pilot study aimed to evaluate the ability of naïve parents (n = 43) and kindergarten teachers (n = 8) to use the anti-chocking suction devices (LifeVac® and DeCHOKER®)...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print