|
Citation
|
Carballo-Fazanes A, Abelairas-Gomez C, Rodríguez-Ruiz E, Barcala-Furelos R, Rodríguez-Nuñez A. Resuscitation 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35697175
|
Abstract
|
Foreign body airway obstruction (FBAO) events are relatively common in children, particularly in preschool-age due to several factors such as immature chewing ability and dentition, narrower airways and specific behaviours such as high levels of activity, play, and distractibility that increase the risk of choking. Most children choking events happen at home or at school, where children spend most of their time while cared or supervised by parents or kindergarten teachers.
Language: en