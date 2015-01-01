Abstract

Anger is a key factor affecting drivers' subjective judgment and driving skills. The influence of anger on driving behavior has been widely studied, but there is a lack of comparative research under different lighting conditions. Through a driving simulation experiment, this paper studies the influence of anger on left-turn driving behavior under two light conditions day and night. In the experiment, 32 licensed participants were divided into two groups, one in emotional neutrality and the other in anger. Among them, the emotional state of anger is induced by a traffic-related video. The results showed that compared with daytime participants, participants at night had higher anger intensity, shorter gap acceptance, and post encroachment time (PET) when left-turn driving. In addition, compared with neutral emotion participants, angry participants tended to accept shorter gap acceptance and PET when turning left. This indicates that participants failed to respond correctly to left-turn driving behavior in a state of anger. However, the response of gender differences to situational driving anger was not affected by light conditions. The anger intensity of male participants during the day and night was higher than that of female participants, and the gap between acceptance and PETs during left-turn was shorter than that of female participants. This shows that male participants are more likely to produce high-intensity anger and are more likely to make dangerous driving decisions in a state of anger. This paper puts forward some suggestions on identifying anger and preventing angry driving.

