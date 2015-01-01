Abstract

UN Regulation 157, the first global regulation regarding the type-approval of Automated Driving Systems (ADS), has been adopted in 2021. In it, safety performance requirements are being defined for vehicles of automation Level 3, according to the SAE J3016, with a limited Operational Design Domain (ODD). In particular, for three types of events that are related to motorway driving, two models are provided to distinguish between preventable traffic scenarios, for which the ADS is expected to avoid an accident, and unpreventable traffic scenarios, for which accidents cannot be avoided and the ADS can only mitigate their severity. The models recreate the short-term behavior of a driver who reacts to an emergency. Two possible actions are predicted: either no reaction or full braking when danger is identified. In the present paper the two models are analyzed and compared with two additional models: an industry proposed model, the Responsibility Sensitive Safety framework (RSS), and the Fuzzy Safety Model (FSM) proposed by the authors. As in the case of the two regulation models, also the RSS, although more sophisticated, assumes that the possible reaction by the driver is binary. This approach neglects the ability of a human driver to drive defensively and anticipate possible risks. Defensive drivers, indeed, may use comfortable decelerations in anticipation, to avoid finding themselves in an emergency situation. The FSM uses fuzzy logic to mimic this behavior.



RESULTS show that anticipation plays a very important role to reduce the number of unpreventable traffic scenarios. In addition, by validating the classification capabilities of the four models with real traffic data, the FSM proved to be the most suitable of the investigated models. On the basis of these results, the FSM has been included in the proposal for amending UN Regulation 157, thus allowing to set higher safety standards for the first automated vehicles that will be introduced into the market.

