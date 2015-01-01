|
Tabb LP, Rich JA, Waite D, Alberto C, Harris E, Gardner J, Gentile N, Corbin TJ. J. Urban Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35699886
Our study examines the association between Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) exposure and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms among survivors of violence. In this cross-sectional study, an ACE questionnaire and PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5) were completed by 147 participants ≤ 3 months after presenting to a Philadelphia, PA emergency department between 2014 and 2019 with a violent injury. This study treated ACEs, both separate and cumulative, as exposures and PTSD symptom severity as the outcome. Most participants (63.3%) met criteria for provisional PTSD, 90% reported experiencing ≥ 1 ACE, and 39% reported experiencing ≥ 6 ACEs. Specific ACEs were associated with increasing PCL-5 scores and increased risk for provisional PTSD. Additionally, as participants' cumulative ACE scores increased, their PCL-5 scores worsened (b = 0.16; p < 0.05), and incremental ACE score increases predicted increased odds for a positive provisional PTSD screen.
Language: en
Youth; Adverse childhood experience (ACE); African American; Chronic trauma; Posttraumatic stress; Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); Trauma-informed intervention