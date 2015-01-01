Abstract

Adolescent risk for depression and passive or active suicidal ideation (PASI) involves disturbance across multiple systems (e.g., arousal regulatory, affective valence, neurocognitive). Exposure to maltreatment while growing up as a child or teenager may potentiate this risk by noxiously impacting these systems. However, research exploring how coordinated disturbance across these systems (i.e., profiles) might be uniquely linked to depressogenic function, and how past maltreatment contributes to such disturbance, is lacking. Utilizing a racially diverse, economically disadvantaged sample of adolescent girls, this person-centered study identified psychobiological profiles and linked them to maltreatment histories, as well as current depressive symptoms and PASI. Girls (N = 237, M(age)=13.98, SD=0.85) who were non-depressed/non-maltreated (15.1%), depressed/non-maltreated (40.5%), or depressed/maltreated (44.4%) provided morning saliva samples, completed questionnaires, a clinical interview, and a neurocognitive battery. Latent profile analysis of girls' morning cortisol:C-reactive protein ratio, positive and negative affect levels, and attentional set-shifting ability revealed four profiles. Relative to Normative (66.6%), girls exhibiting a Pro-inflammatory Affective Disturbance (13.1%), Severe Affective Disturbance (10.1%), or Hypercortisol Affective Neurocognitive Disturbance (n = 24, 10.1%) profile reported exposure to a greater number of maltreatment subtypes while growing up. Girls exhibiting these dysregulated profiles were also more likely (relative to Normative) to report current depressive symptoms (all three profiles) and PASI (only Pro-inflammatory Affective Disturbance and Hypercortisol Affective Neurocognitive Disturbance). Of note, girls' cognitive reappraisal utilization moderated profile membership-depression linkages (depressive symptoms, but not PASI). A synthesis of the findings is presented alongside implications for person-centered tailoring of intervention efforts.

Language: en