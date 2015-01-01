|
Tang WC, Lin MP, Wu JYW, Lee YT, You J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2022; 16(1): e43.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Nock's (2009) integrated theoretical model suggests that specific intrapersonal vulnerability factors caused by distal risk factors contribute to the development of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). Alexithymia and depression have been found to predict NSSI. Based on Nock's model, alexithymia plays a distal risk factor role to increase the risk of depression-an intrapersonal vulnerability factor-and further increase the risk of NSSI. However, small or unrepresentative samples in past studies limit the generalizability of the results. This study examined the roles of depression and alexithymia in predicting NSSI, as well as the mediating effect of depression in the relation between alexithymia and NSSI in a large representative sample of adolescents in Taiwan.
Depression; Alexithymia; Nonsuicidal self-injury