Abstract

Despite a growing number of elder abuse cases nationwide, response programs such as Adult Protective Services (APS) lack a defined, prolonged intervention phase to address these complex situations. This paper presents RISE, a model of elder abuse intervention that works alongside APS or other systems that interact with at-risk older adults. Informed by an ecological-systems perspective and adapting evidence-based modalities from other fields (including motivational interviewing, teaming, restorative justice, goal attainment scaling), the RISE model intervenes at levels of the individual older adult victim, individual harmer, their relationship, and community to address elder abuse risk and strengthen systems of support surrounding the victim-harmer dyad. The RISE model addresses an intervention gap in existing systems to better meet the needs of elder abuse victims and others in their lives, leading to more sustainable outcomes.

