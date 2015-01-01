|
Citation
|
Alfandari R, Enosh G, Nouman H, Dolev L, Dascal-Weichhendler H. Health Soc. Care Community 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35701894
|
Abstract
|
This study investigated how physicians, nurses, and social workers in community health care services make judgements about possible child maltreatment in ambiguous situations. We examined the influences of social biases (i.e., perceptions linking ethnicity, gender, and family socioeconomic status to child maltreatment) and belonging to distinctive occupational groups (i.e., physicians, nurses, and social workers) on professionals' assessment of suspected child maltreatment, intention to consult with others, and reporting. We used an experimental survey design including vignettes presenting a child's history inspired by real-life clinical cases. Data were collected from 397 health care professionals-170 physicians, 179 nurses, and 48 social workers-employed at community health care clinics in northern Israel.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
community; child maltreatment; decision making; healthcare; nurses; physicians; social workers